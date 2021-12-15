Left Menu

Soccer-Watford match at Burnley called off after COVID outbreak

The Premier League postponed Burnley's home game against Watford on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad. No details were given about the scale of the outbreak but the league said that Watford did not have enough first team players to complete the match.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:58 IST
No details were given about the scale of the outbreak but the league said that Watford did not have enough first team players to complete the match.

No details were given about the scale of the outbreak but the league said that Watford did not have enough first team players to complete the match. "The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match," the league said in a statement.

The decision came two and a half hours before the scheduled 19:30 local kickoff time. "The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice," the league added.

"In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance." Earlier on Wednesday, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his club's appeal to have Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur suspended had been rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

