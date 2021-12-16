Left Menu

Soccer-Saiss volley gives Wolves 1-0 win away to misfiring Brighton

Romain Saiss struck a superb volley in first-half stoppage time to give Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday as the home side's winless run extended to 11 league games. 19, in 13th spot on 20 points, with Wolves four points above them in eighth position.

16-12-2021
Romain Saiss struck a superb volley in first-half stoppage time to give Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday as the home side's winless run extended to 11 league games. Brighton, who had the better chances in the first half, thought they had cleared the danger from a corner just before the break, but Ruben Neves chipped a beautiful ball over the defence and Saiss was on hand to score with a deft volley.

Wolves upped the tempo after the break, hitting the woodwork twice and though Yves Bissouma missed from point-blank range, Brighton were mostly limited to unsuccessful pot-shots from distance in their desperate chase for an equaliser. The defeat leaves Brighton, who have not won since beating Leicester City 2-1 on Sept. 19, in 13th spot on 20 points, with Wolves four points above them in eighth position.

