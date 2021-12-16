Left Menu

Soccer-Ayew strikes as Palace hold Southampton to 2-2 draw

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew scored his first goal for the club in 13 months to secure a 2-2 home draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Ghanaian netted from close range in the 65th minute after quickfire goals from James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja had cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's early opener for Palace in a pulsating first half.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 04:09 IST
Soccer-Ayew strikes as Palace hold Southampton to 2-2 draw

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew scored his first goal for the club in 13 months to secure a 2-2 home draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian netted from close range in the 65th minute after quickfire goals from James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja had cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's early opener for Palace in a pulsating first half. The result lifted Palace two places up to 11th on 20 points from 17 games while Southampton stayed 15th on 17 points, six above the bottom three although 18th-placed Burnley have two games in hand.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira was unhappy after his team threw away an early lead. "I don't think we did enough," said the former Arsenal and France midfielder. "We started well but they put us under pressure and we couldn't build from the back.

"At the end of the first half they were the better team and they wanted to win more than we did. We came back in the second half with better ambitions to compete." Ward-Prowse had mixed feelings about the outcome after Southampton faded away in the second half.

"I don't think we started the game very well but got back into it, a scrappy goal we conceded ultimately cost us all three points," he said. Zaha struck in the second minute when he cut inside and fired a low shot past two defenders inside the near post, with Palace missing several chances to double their lead before Ward-Prowse levelled with a 32nd-minute free kick.

The Southampton captain curled in a delightful effort from 25 metres with home goalkeeper Jack Butland unable to keep it out although he got his fingertips to the ball. With the home side reeling, Albania striker Broja turned the tide in the 36th minute when he took the ball in his stride and drilled a low shot from 20 metres into the bottom right corner.

Visiting keeper Willy Caballero denied Odsonne Edouard with a double save in the 58th minute and also deflected away the striker's shot seven minutes later but Ayew was perfectly placed to sweep in the rebound from a tight angle. Neither side were able to find a breakthrough in the closing stages, with Palace looking the more likely to score with several raids down the right flank.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuettl said he had expected a share of the spoils. "From two teams always drawing this season, it was a logical result," said the Austrian. "I think they had one chance in the second half and scored. We didn't have big chances in the second half.

"We absolutely deserved a point minimum. We had 20 minutes in the second half we were struggling but after the (Palace equaliser) we played brave and tried to make the third goal." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021