Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-94 positive COVID-19 tests recorded among players-source

The National Football League (NFL) recorded 94 positive COVID-19 tests from players from Monday through Wednesday evening, a source with knowledge of the testing told Reuters, adding that the number could change as more results come in. The news comes as leagues across the country scrambled to control outbreaks and the threat of widespread disruptions loomed, with COVID-19 hospitalizations having risen about 40% over the last month in the U.S., according to a Reuters tally.

Athletics-Diamond League 'Final 3' format revised for 2022

The Diamond League has approved a new 'Final 3' format that will take into account any throw or jump when deciding the event winners instead of only the final attempt by the three leading athletes, it said on Wednesday. The old format did not take into account marks achieved in the previous five attempts even if they would have been enough to win the competition, with the leading three athletes earning a sixth and final attempt to decide the winner.

Browns' outbreak claims QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, joining a growing list of players and coaches at risk of missing Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield has been a frequent name on the team's injury report with shoulder and leg ailments and tested positive Wednesday. The Browns confirmed Stefanski and Mayfield were positive and six total players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list: cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and Mayfield.

Soccer-Barcelona striker Aguero retires at 33 due to heart condition

Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero broke down in tears as he announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals. Aguero, 33, was taken to hospital on Oct. 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves.

Soccer-Premier League cancel another game after COVID outbreak

The Premier League postponed Burnley's game against Watford on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting team as the possibility of festive fixture chaos loomed. Earlier on Wednesday, Leicester City said they had a request to postpone Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur rejected by the league, as English football continues to face potential disruption from the spread of COVID and the Omicron variant.

Motor racing-Seven-times Formula One champion Hamilton receives knighthood

Britain's seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received a knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after losing out on what would have been a record eighth title in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton holds the record for most race wins with 103, and is tied with Germany's Michael Schumacher on seven drivers' championships.

NFL-International Home Marketing Areas set up to expand global fanbase

The National Football League (NFL) has awarded 18 franchises marketing rights to 26 international regions in the New Year, the league said on Wednesday, as it broadens its global ambitions and looks to build fan bases abroad. The International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program grants teams access to markets in countries outside the United States for "fan engagement and commercialization" and other activities for at least five years.

Olympics-Most countries won't join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games-IOC

A majority of governments from the 90 countries participating in the 2022 Beijing winter Olympics have not opted to join a diplomatic boycott of the Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said. The United States, Britain and Australia are among countries that recently announced a diplomatic boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games over China's human rights record, a stand that China dismissed as "political posturing".

Soccer-Watford match at Burnley called off after COVID outbreak

The Premier League postponed Burnley's home game against Watford on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad. No details were given about the scale of the outbreak but the league said that Watford did not have enough first team players to complete the match.

NFL-Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the site of Super Bowl LVIII when the NFL's championship game comes to Sin City for the first time in 2024, the league announced on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art, $1.9 billion home of the Raiders, which opened in July 2020 near the famed Las Vegas Strip, was chosen after New Orleans backed out because the contest would have conflicted with the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.

