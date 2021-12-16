Left Menu

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* West Ham beat Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at home this season and have 10 points from their last four games at the London Stadium. Leeds United v Arsenal (1730) * Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Leeds United in all competitions (W8 D2). * The last time they met was in October, when Arsenal won 2-0 in the League Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 07:30 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 18th round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 18-19 (times GMT): Saturday, Dec. 18

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1230) * Manchester United have won six of their eight Premier League games against Brighton (L2), with both losses coming at the Amex Stadium.

* Brighton have won only three of the 26 meetings between the two teams in all competitions (D5 L18). * Brighton lost 2-1 when the teams last met at Old Trafford in the Premier League in April.

Aston Villa v Burnley (1500) * Aston Villa have won only one of their last six Premier League games against Burnley (D3 L2).

* Four of the eight Premier League games between Villa and Burnley have ended in a draw, including the last meeting at Villa Park which ended goalless. * Villa's last home win over Burnley came in October 2010 in the League Cup, when they won 2-1.

Southampton v Brentford (1500) * This will be the first Premier League meeting between the teams. Southampton last beat Brentford in April 2011, securing a 3-0 win in the third-tier League One.

* The last time they met was in September 2020, when Brentford won 2-0 in the League Cup. * Saints have won only twice in eight home games this season (D5 L1).

Watford v Crystal Palace (1500) * Watford are unbeaten in their last six home games against Crystal Palace in all competitions (W3 D3) since losing 2-1 in the FA Cup in April 2016.

* Watford are on a four-match losing streak in the league and have lost eight of their last 10 games (W2). * Watford won 1-0 when the teams last met at Vicarage Road in the League Cup in August.

West Ham United v Norwich City (1500) * West Ham are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Norwich (W3 D2) since a 3-1 defeat at Carrow Road in November 2013.

* Norwich have won only two of the 12 Premier League meetings between the two teams (D6 L4). * West Ham beat Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at home this season and have 10 points from their last four games at the London Stadium.

Leeds United v Arsenal (1730) * Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Leeds United in all competitions (W8 D2).

* The last time they met was in October, when Arsenal won 2-0 in the League Cup. * Leeds last beat Arsenal in May 2003, winning 3-2 in the Premier League at Highbury.

Sunday, Dec. 19 Everton v Leicester City (1200)

* Everton last beat Leicester at home in July 2020, securing a 2-1 victory in the Premier League. * Leicester have not won at Goodison Park since December 2019, securing a 4-2 victory on penalties in the League Cup.

* Everton have won only one of their last five matches at home (D1 L3). Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (1400)

* Wolves have won only three of their 14 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D2 L9). * Since Wolves secured promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19, both teams have won two league games each (D2).

* Wolves have lost half their home games this season (W3 D1 L4). Newcastle United v Manchester City (1415)

* Newcastle are winless in their last five meetings with Manchester City in all competitions (D1 L4), with their last victory coming in January 2019 when they won 2-1 at home in the league. * The two teams last met at St James' Park in May, when City won 4-3 in the Premier League.

* Newcastle's 1-0 win over Burnley earlier this month was their first and only victory at home this season. Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1630)

* Spurs have lost their last seven consecutive games against Liverpool in all competitions, including the 2019 Champions League final. * The two teams last met in the Premier League in January, when Liverpool won 3-1.

* Spurs last beat Liverpool in October 2017, winning 4-1 at home in the Premier League. (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021