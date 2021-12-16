Left Menu

Watford coronavirus outbreak sees game at Burnley called off

A coronavirus outbreak at Watford led to its game at Burnley being called off less than three hours before kickoff, becoming the third Premier League postponement in four days.The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watfords squad, the Premier League said on Wednesday.

16-12-2021
Watford coronavirus outbreak sees game at Burnley called off
A coronavirus outbreak at Watford led to its game at Burnley being called off less than three hours before kickoff, becoming the third Premier League postponement in four days.

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford's squad,'' the Premier League said on Wednesday. ''As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first team players available to fulfil the match.” But Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment that Leicester's request for Thursday's game against Tottenham to be postponed was rejected by the Premier League. Leicester will be without nine players due to coronavirus-related issues and injuries.

“Unfortunately for us we weren't granted dispensation, which is disappointing because as a team and a club we have always wanted to support all the measures, but when we need a little support with the extreme situation we find ourselves in we weren't able to get it,” Rodgers said. “There was a big doubt for the game against Newcastle, but for the greater good of the game and for the supporters it went ahead. But since then we have picked up more injuries.

“They are not COVID-related injuries, but they are because players are picking up injuries because we can't rotate the team and the squad because of the number of players we already have out.” Tottenham requested the game was postponed in order to play its Europa Conference League game with Rennes that was called off last week due to the London club's coronavirus cases.

That also led to the postponement of Spurs' league game against Brighton last weekend. Manchester United's away game at Brentford on Tuesday was called off, too, following an outbreak at United.

