Tennis-Injured Pliskova out of Australian Open

She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open. "Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and (the) Australian Open this year," Pliskova said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-12-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 10:01 IST
World number four Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open with a hand injury sustained in training, the player said https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen/status/1471270431105568769 on Thursday in a statement released by tournament organizers. The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney, and (the) Australian Open this year," Pliskova said. Pliskova is the latest high-profile player to miss the Melbourne Park major, with Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu, and Roger Federer also absent.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

