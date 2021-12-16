Karolina Pliskova out of Australian Open with hand injury
Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of a right-hand injury sustained in training.
Australian Open officials on Thursday confirmed the world fourth-ranked player's withdrawal, and said in a tweet: "wishing you a speedy recovery.'' Pliskova had earlier said on social media "unfortunately I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and Australian Open this year.'' The 29-year-old Czech Republic player is a two-time Grand Slam finalist. She lost to No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in this year's Wimbledon title match and in the 2016 U.S. Open final to Angelique Kerber after Pliskova beat Serena Williams in the semifinals.
Pliskova's best finish at Melbourne Park was the semifinals in 2019, where she lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka after beating Williams in the quarterfinals.
The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.
