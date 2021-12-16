Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia win toss, to bat first in second Ashes test; YEAR ENDER-What to look forward to in 2022 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia win toss, to bat first in second Ashes test

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the day-night second Ashes test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, hours after the home side were rocked by the loss of regular skipper Pat Cummins. Cummins was forced to pull out of the match after he was identified as close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

YEAR ENDER-What to look forward to in 2022

Next year will kick off with the Africa Cup of Nations on Jan. 9 with every major European league forced to release players from the continent to compete for their national teams despite ongoing domestic club competitions. England's Premier League clubs alone are expected to release some 40 players, with Arsenal, Crystal Palace losing as many as four players while Liverpool is expected to be without three, including Egyptian Mo Salah and Senegalese Sadio Mane.

Sport-More positive tests, fewer fans have North American leagues on red alert

An explosion of positive COVID-19 tests left three major North American sports leagues scrambling to control outbreaks on Wednesday, as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger and fans faced the prospect of again being barred from arenas. Despite soaring positive tests, the National Football League has not canceled any games but with close to 100 players going on the COVID protocol list this week some of the sport's biggest names looked poised to miss the action, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Soccer-Premier League cancel another game after COVID outbreak

The Premier League postponed Burnley's game against Watford on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting team as the possibility of festive fixture chaos loomed. Earlier on Wednesday, Leicester City said they had a request to postpone Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur rejected by the league, as English football continues to face potential disruption from the spread of COVID and the Omicron variant.

YEAR ENDER-Sport-'Wow' moments from the sporting year

Sport provided a massive adrenaline rush in 2021 with incredible stories to savor in an intense and often overwhelming year. There were highs and lows, and moments of raw emotion when athletes pushed the limits and revealed their human vulnerabilities.

Tennis-Injured Pliskova out of Australian Open

World number four Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open with a hand injury sustained in training, the player said on Thursday in a statement released by tournament organizers. The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

Japan PM Kishida says he has no plan to visit Beijing Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he has no plan to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing at the moment, taking what appeared to be a softer tone than Western allies who have declared a diplomatic boycott. The issue of whether Japan will send senior officials to the Games in February is in focus after the United States, Canada, Australia, and Britain all said their officials will not attend in order to send China a message over its human rights record.

NFL-Divide and conquer? Teams assigned territory abroad to build international fans

Barcelona fans could soon root for the Chicago Bears, while the Seattle Seahawks could get their next 12th man from Canada if the National Football League has any say in it. Not content to own Sundays only in the United States, the NFL is pushing its global ambitions a step further, carving up a map of the world and dishing out territories for 18 different franchises to build fan bases abroad.

Motor racing-Race controversy is tarnishing F1's image, says FIA

The argument over the controversial ending to the Formula One season and the title won in Abu Dhabi by Red Bull's Max Verstappen is tarnishing the sport's image, the governing FIA said on Wednesday. The International Automobile Federation said in a statement "a detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future" would be carried out.

NFL-Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the site of Super Bowl LVIII when the NFL's championship game comes to Sin City for the first time in 2024, the league announced on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art, $1.9 billion home of the Raiders, which opened in July 2020 near the famed Las Vegas Strip, was chosen after New Orleans backed out because the contest would have conflicted with the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)