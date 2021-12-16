Ashes, 2nd Test: Warner, Labuschagne dig in after Broad strikes (Dinner, Day 1)

England pacer Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the opening session of the second Ashes Test on Day One before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne survived a tricky phase to take Australia to 45/1 on Thursday. At dinner break on Day One, Australia score card read 45/1 in 25 overs with Warner and Labuschagne unbeaten on the crease.

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a bad start as Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the eight over. It was an athletic catch from Jos Buttler as Australia lost the first wicket. Warner and Labuschagne then batted cautiously to make sure Australia doesn't lose any further wickets in the opening session of the second Test.

England also lost a review as due to the insufficient evidence on-field decision was overturned as Warner survived. Ahead of the start of the second Test, Cummins was ruled out of the game after being deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive COVID-19 test last night.

Steve Smith is leading the team in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser has been included in the playing XI and he made his Test debut and Travis Head is the vice-captain. Brief Scores: Australia 45/1 (David Warner 20*, Marnus Labuschagne 16*; Stuart Broad 1-17) vs England (ANI)

