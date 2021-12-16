Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: Warner, Labuschagne dig in after Broad strikes (Dinner, Day 1)

England pacer Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the opening session of the second Ashes Test on Day One before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne survived a tricky phase to take Australia to 45/1 on Thursday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:57 IST
Ashes, 2nd Test: Warner, Labuschagne dig in after Broad strikes (Dinner, Day 1)
Stuart Broad (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

England pacer Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the opening session of the second Ashes Test on Day One before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne survived a tricky phase to take Australia to 45/1 on Thursday. At dinner break on Day One, Australia score card read 45/1 in 25 overs with Warner and Labuschagne unbeaten on the crease.

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a bad start as Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the eight over. It was an athletic catch from Jos Buttler as Australia lost the first wicket. Warner and Labuschagne then batted cautiously to make sure Australia doesn't lose any further wickets in the opening session of the second Test.

England also lost a review as due to the insufficient evidence on-field decision was overturned as Warner survived. Ahead of the start of the second Test, Cummins was ruled out of the game after being deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive COVID-19 test last night.

Steve Smith is leading the team in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser has been included in the playing XI and he made his Test debut and Travis Head is the vice-captain. Brief Scores: Australia 45/1 (David Warner 20*, Marnus Labuschagne 16*; Stuart Broad 1-17) vs England (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021