Left Menu

Not good to point fingers on anybody before big tour like South Africa, Kohli's timing not right: Kapil

World Cup-winning former India skipper Kapil Dev feels Virat Kohlis statements that exposed his differences with the BCCI on the issue of captaincy were ill-timed as they created an unsavoury controversy just ahead of a crucial tour to South Africa.In the pre-departure press-conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kohli dismissed as inaccurate BCCI President Sourav Gangulys statement that the Board had requested him not to step down as T20I captain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 12:01 IST
Not good to point fingers on anybody before big tour like South Africa, Kohli's timing not right: Kapil
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

World Cup-winning former India skipper Kapil Dev feels Virat Kohli's statements that exposed his differences with the BCCI on the issue of captaincy were ill-timed as they created an unsavoury controversy just ahead of a crucial tour to South Africa.

In the pre-departure press-conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kohli dismissed as ''inaccurate'' BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's statement that the Board had requested him not to step down as T20I captain. The comment exposed the underlying tension between Kohli and the administrators after he was removed as ODI skipper as well earlier this month.

''It is not good to point fingers on anybody at this point in time. The South Africa tour is coming and please pay attention to the tour,'' Kapil told 'ABP News' when asked about Kohli's remarks.

''I would say Board president is Board president but yes the Indian cricket team captain is also a big thing. But talking badly about each other in public, I don't think it is a good thing, whether it is Sourav or Kohli.'' The 62-year-old, who led India to the 1983 World Cup title, urged Kohli to take control of the situation and think about the country.

''Aap situation ko control kijiye, behtar ye hai ki aap desh ke baare mein sochiye (Please control the situation and it's better to think about the country now),'' said the former skipper who played 134 Tests between 1978 and 1994 and took 434 wickets along with making 5248 runs.

''Jo galat hai woh kal pata chal hi jayega but I don't think it is right to stoke a controversy before a tour,'' he opined The Indian Test team, led by Kohli, departed for South Africa on Thursday for a three-match series beginning at Centurion on December 26. India will also play three ODIs after the Test series.

The BCCI has not yet reacted to Kohli's comments.

The superstar batter had also stated that he was informed about the end of his ODI captaincy tenure before the selection of the Test team for South Africa earlier this month.

He said he could understand the reasons for that decision as the team had not won an ICC trophy under him.

Kohli had also assured full support to new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021