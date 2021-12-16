Left Menu

Soccer-Guardiola, Messi lead tributes after Aguero announces retirement

We'll continue to live them together off the court." Aguero's former City team mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva also paid tribute to his exploits.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 12:23 IST
Soccer-Guardiola, Messi lead tributes after Aguero announces retirement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola compared Sergio Aguero to Argentina greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi after the Barcelona striker announced his retirement https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/barcelona-striker-aguero-announces-retirement-due-heart-condition-2021-12-15 at the age of 33 on Wednesday due to a heart condition. Former City striker Aguero scored more than 400 goals during his 18-year career and also played for Atletico Madrid and Independiente. He won 101 caps for Argentina.

"Maradona conquered Italy, Messi did it in Spain and Aguero has done it in England, his numbers speak for themselves," Guardiola told ESPN Argentina. Aguero helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America -- their first major title in 28 years -- and Messi paid tribute to the striker on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CXgSATFsg7K.

"The truth now is it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you love the most because of what happened to you," Messi said. "We lived very nice moments and others that weren't so much, all of them made us more and more united. We'll continue to live them together off the court."

Aguero's former City team mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva also paid tribute to his exploits. "An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, friend and unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic City phenomenon. I wish you nothing but the best, legend," Kompany said https://twitter.com/VincentKompany/status/1471102902047547394.

Silva added https://twitter.com/21LVA/status/1471099832626552837: "I know it was a tough decision you've had to make but you walk away like a legend. It has been an honour for me to share so many moments together on and off the pitch, you are my partner in crime."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021