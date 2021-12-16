Sports News Roundup: YEAR ENDER-What to look forward to in 2022; Chinese envoy to Japan: calls on Tokyo for support of Beijing Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

YEAR ENDER-What to look forward to in 2022

Next year will kick off with the Africa Cup of Nations on Jan. 9 with every major European league forced to release players from the continent to compete for their national teams despite ongoing domestic club competitions. England's Premier League clubs alone are expected to release some 40 players, with Arsenal, Crystal Palace losing as many as four players while Liverpool are expected to be without three, including Egyptian Mo Salah and Senegalese Sadio Mane.

Chinese envoy to Japan: calls on Tokyo for support of Beijing Olympics

China's envoy to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, on Thursday said the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics had been, unfortunately, "used as a political tool," and asked for Japan's support, while also warning Tokyo not to interfere with Taiwan. Kong's speech came as members of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) call for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games in February.

Sport-More positive tests, fewer fans have North American leagues on red alert

An explosion of positive COVID-19 tests left three major North American sports leagues scrambling to control outbreaks on Wednesday, as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger and fans faced the prospect of again being barred from arenas. Despite soaring positive tests, the National Football League has not canceled any games but with close to 100 players going on the COVID protocol list this week some of the sport's biggest names looked poised to miss the action, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

YEAR ENDER-Sport-'Wow' moments from the sporting year

Sport provided a massive adrenaline rush in 2021 with incredible stories to savor in an intense and often overwhelming year. There were highs and lows, and moments of raw emotion when athletes pushed the limits and revealed their human vulnerabilities.

NHL roundup: Kaapo Kakko's late goal caps Rangers' comeback

Kaapo Kakko scored his second goal of the game during a power play with 2:18 remaining in the third period and the visiting New York Rangers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the league-worst Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz. Kakko was on New York's first power-play unit because Artemi Panarin left the game after playing the first period and just one shift in the opening minutes of the second period. Postgame, the Rangers announced that Panarin exited due to a minor lower-body injury.

Tennis-Injured Pliskova out of Australian Open

World number four Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open with a hand injury sustained in training, the player said on Thursday in a statement released by tournament organizers. The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

Japan PM Kishida says he has no plan to visit Beijing Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he has no plan to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing at the moment, taking what appeared to be a softer tone than Western allies who have declared a diplomatic boycott. The issue of whether Japan will send senior officials to the Games in February is in focus after the United States, Canada, Australia, and Britain all said their officials will not attend in order to send China a message over its human rights record.

Cricket-Australia 45-1 against England in second Ashes test

Australia, missing regular skipper Pat Cummins, labored to 45 for one after an intriguing first session in the day-night second Ashes test against England on Thursday. The hosts were jolted even before the pink-ball test got underway at Adelaide Oval with Cummins forced out after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

NBA roundup: Pelicans' Devonte' Graham nails 61-foot buzzer-beater

Devonte' Graham made one of the greatest game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history, banking in a 61-footer to give the New Orleans Pelicans a thrilling 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Just moments before Graham's heave from the three-quarters court, the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a deep 3-pointer of his own with 1.4 seconds left to tie the game. Gorgeous-Alexander's 30-footer came as he was avoiding a foul that would have sent him to the free-throw line for two shots.

Rugby-NZR still hopeful on Silver Lake deal, eyes other revenue opportunities

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) still hopes to complete its proposed deal with U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake but will also aim to ramp up revenues from other investment opportunities, chief executive Mark Robinson said on Thursday. In April, 26 constituent provincial rugby unions approved the sale of a 12.5% stake in NZR's commercial arm, including rights to the All Blacks, to Silver Lake in a deal worth NZ$387.5 million ($261.91 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)