Tim Tector to lead Ireland in U-19 World Cup

A 15-player Ireland Men's squad has been named for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup to be held in the Caribbean in January next year. Tim Tector will once more captain the side - he is the third Tector brother to captain his country at this event with Jack (Bangladesh 2016) and Harry (New Zealand 2018) leading the last two Irish sides to feature at the Under-19s Men's World Cup.

According to Cricket Ireland, Ryan Eagleson, who was the head coach for the Qualifier tournament, has moved into Ireland Men's national bowling coach role on an interim basis. Replacing Eagleson is Peter Johnston, the current Academy, and Performance Manager and Wolves Head Coach

"The importance of competing at Under-19s World Cups cannot be underestimated on emerging cricketers. So many of today's cricketing superstars have cut their teeth at such tournaments - it's like a dress rehearsal for the main event, and is seen as a key experience for players wanting to take the step up to the senior international stage," said Johnston, Head Coach of Ireland Under-19s as per Cricket Ireland's website. "During Ireland's last appearance at the Under-19s World Cup in New Zealand in 2018, we won three of our six matches, including a memorable 4-run win over Afghanistan.

"From that squad, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, and Josh Little have gone on to make their senior international debuts, while Graham Kennedy, JJ Garth, and Aaron Cawley have featured for the Ireland Wolves," he added. West Indies will host the 14th edition of the ICC Under 19 men's World Cup for the first time ever. The tournament will see 16 teams travelling to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries.

Ireland Under-19s Men's squad: Tim Tector (captain) (YMCA), Diarmuid Burke (Malahide), Joshua Cox (Paul Roos Gymnasium), Jack Dickson (Instonians), Liam Doherty (St. Andrew's School), Jamie Forbes (YMCA), Daniel Forkin (Merrion), Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn), Philippe le Roux (Railway Union), Scott Macbeth (St. Johnston), Nathan McGuire (Rush), Muzamil Sherzad (North Kildare), David Vincent (Clontarf), Luke Whelan (North County), Reuben Wilson (YMCA). (ANI)

