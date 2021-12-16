Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: Warner, Labuschagne hit fifties as Australia gain control (Tea, Day 1)

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne smashed their respective fifties as Australia took the driver's seat in the second session of Day One of the second Ashes Test against England on Thursday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:29 IST
David Warner (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

It was a wicketless session as Warner and Labuschagne held the ground to help Australia reach 129-1 at Tea. In the first session, Australia scored 45/1 in 25 overs with Warner and Labuschagne surviving the tricky phase.

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a bad start as Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the eight over. It was an athletic catch from Jos Buttler as Australia lost the first wicket. Warner and Labuschagne then batted cautiously to make sure Australia doesn't lose any further wickets in the opening session of the second Test.

Ahead of the start of the second Test, Cummins was ruled out of the game after being deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive COVID-19 test last night. Steve Smith is leading the team in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser has been included in the playing XI and he made his Test debut and Travis Head is the vice-captain.

Brief Scores: Australia 129/1 (David Warner 65*, Marnus Labuschagne 53*; Stuart Broad 1-27) vs England (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

