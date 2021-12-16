Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal in much better place but Arteta not satisfied

Arsenal have learned a lot from their rough start to the season, manager Mikel Arteta said, but while Wednesday's 2-0 win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/arsenal-knock-west-ham-out-top-four-with-derby-win-2021-12-15 over West Ham United moved them into the top four he told his players they must strive for consistency if they are to go any higher.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:32 IST
Soccer-Arsenal in much better place but Arteta not satisfied

Arsenal have learned a lot from their rough start to the season, manager Mikel Arteta said, but while Wednesday's 2-0 win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/arsenal-knock-west-ham-out-top-four-with-derby-win-2021-12-15 over West Ham United moved them into the top four he told his players they must strive for consistency if they are to go any higher. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the match after he was stripped of the captaincy for a disciplinary breach but goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe lifted Arsenal up two places on 29 points from 17 games.

Defeat in their opening three league games had left Arsenal bottom of the table but the London side went on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions between September and November to ease the pressure on Arteta. "It's much better than where we were," Arteta said, "and we want to be higher. We need to find that consistency ... This league is absolutely ruthless.

"We've had some bumps in the road but I think we have learnt a lot from them, first of all because we have stuck together, from the top of the club to every member of the team and the staff. "Obviously they are really positive signs -- not only that but also how the team is playing. We've made some progress but there's still a lot to do and we have to be aware of that," Arteta said.

Arsenal will take on 16th-placed Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021