Left Menu

Soccer-Perth Glory fixtures postponed after positive COVID-19 test

"Unless it came from one of the employees at the hotel or someone who ate at the hotel." There have been multiple instances of A-League players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Sydney FC https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-soccer-australia-idUKL4N2SS1I1, Western United and Newcastle Jets reporting cases in December.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:07 IST
Soccer-Perth Glory fixtures postponed after positive COVID-19 test

A-League side Perth Glory's remaining fixtures for 2021 were postponed until early 2022 after a player tested positive for COVID-19. The entire squad returned negative tests on Dec. 11, with the unnamed player testing positive shortly after the team's arrival in Brisbane on Wednesday ahead of their league fixture against Brisbane Roar.

"The scheduled Round 5 fixture between Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory and the scheduled Round 6 fixture between Adelaide United and Perth Glory have been postponed until early 2022," the club said in a statement https://perthglory.com.au/news/a-leagues-postpone-glory-mens-matches-for-remainder-of-2021 on their website. Glory owner Tony Sage said that the club is investigating how the player picked up the virus.

"We were in Adelaide for a period of time," Sage told Perth radio station 6PR https://www.6pr.com.au/the-players-are-really-distraught-glory-players-face-christmas-in-qld-quarantine-after-positive-case. "The players were kept segregated in the hotel, we were able to train. It's very difficult to find. "Unless it came from one of the employees at the hotel or someone who ate at the hotel."

There have been multiple instances of A-League players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Sydney FC https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-soccer-australia-idUKL4N2SS1I1, Western United and Newcastle Jets reporting cases in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021