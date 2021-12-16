Capable of winning I-League, claims Sreenidhi coach Fernando Valera

Sreenidi Deccan coach Fernando Valera feels it will be a tough challenge for his club in their inaugural year in the I-League 2021-22 but he is hopeful that they can still clinch the title. This is the first time that Sreenidi Deccan is being a part of the I-league and the coach is hopeful that the side will approach every game at its own pace.

"The idea of our club is to try to do things in a professional way, to offer the players an infrastructure that supports them and to focus on constant improvement. Expectations will be given little by little, and we will approach every game as it comes," said Fernando Valera as reported by AIFF. "Real Kashmir, RoundGlass Punjab, Neroca FC, Mohammedan SC have been impressive, along with us. From my point of view, I have already shown we are capable of winning the I-League title," he added.

Being a new club, the coach feels that it is a challenge for him to bring the chemistry between the players and he will be trying his best to make them feel confident while playing. "It's a challenge because even though there are a lot of good players, this is the first time they are playing together. It's a task for me to get the chemistry right between all the players. My goal is to be able to instill in them a style of play that they can identify with and that they feel confident in playing," said the coach.

The upcoming season of the I-League is set to kick start on December 26. (ANI)

