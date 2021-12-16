Left Menu

Defending champion Sindhu beats Chochuwong to enter QF of World Championship

India's PV Sindhu beats Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-14 21-18 in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 BWF World Championships on Thursday in Huelva. The defending champion Sindhu has now entered the quarter-final.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:24 IST
Defending champion Sindhu beats Chochuwong to enter QF of World Championship
PV Sindhu (Image: BWF Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

India's PV Sindhu beats Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-14 21-18 in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 BWF World Championships on Thursday in Huelva. The defending champion Sindhu has now entered the quarter-final. The two-time Olympic medallist started the match on a positive note taking a 5-1 lead in the opening game. Her Thai opponent clawed her way back reducing the deficit to 4-5. Sindhu once again raced to the lead making it 7-4 in her favour. The ninth seed Thai girl once again fought hard to level the score at 9-9.

The sixth-seeded Indian then raced ahead once again winning 5 points on the trot to extend her lead to 14-9 and from there on there was no looking back as she pocketed the opening game 21-14. The 5-time world championship medallist PV Sindhu started the second game in a similar fashion taking a 3-0 lead. But the Thai shuttler Chochuwong clawed her way back once winning 4 points on trot and taking a 4-3 lead against the Indian.

The World no.7 Hyderabadi shuttler once again extended her lead winning 4 points on the trot to make it 7-4. From there on there was no looking back for her as she made it 11-6 during the 2nd game break. After the break, she came back even stronger taking a 7-point lead with the score reading 17-10 in her favour. Pornpawee Chochuwong did play few good shots but she could not trouble Sindhu enough to take the match away from her as the two-time Olympic medallist bagged the 2nd game 21-18. The defending champion Sindhu won the match 21-14 21-18 in 48 minutes extending her head-to-head lead against world no. 10 Chochuwong to 5-3 and her first win after two consecutive defeats against her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021