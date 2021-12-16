Left Menu

Infosys partners with Australian Open to reimagine digital offerings

The extended collaboration builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event, Infosys said in a press release on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:28 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Infosys announced today the extension of its partnership with the Australian Open (AO) for a further five years. The duo will work together to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Tennis Australia for a further five years and to continue reimagining the Australian Open's world-class digital offerings. For us, this collaboration is about digital innovation providing greater access to the wonderful sport of tennis and helping to build it into a truly global and inclusive game," said Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Infosys and Region Head, Australia and New Zealand.

The multi-year digital innovation partnership will focus on:

  • Enhanced broadcast statistics to increase fan engagement globally
  • Deliver new innovations for fans, players, and the media
  • Driving the digital experience vision
  • Digital for inclusivity and greater access to the underprivileged and grassroots community

The extended collaboration builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event, the Bengaluru-based IT firm said in a press release on Thursday.

We are excited to extend our partnership with Infosys until 2026 as part of our ongoing journey of innovation. We look forward to working together to continue to change the way fans, players, coaches and audiences around the world engage with the Australian Open and our sport.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director.

