Infosys partners with Australian Open to reimagine digital offerings

Infosys announced today the extension of its partnership with the Australian Open (AO) for a further five years. The duo will work together to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Tennis Australia for a further five years and to continue reimagining the Australian Open's world-class digital offerings. For us, this collaboration is about digital innovation providing greater access to the wonderful sport of tennis and helping to build it into a truly global and inclusive game," said Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Infosys and Region Head, Australia and New Zealand.

The multi-year digital innovation partnership will focus on:

Enhanced broadcast statistics to increase fan engagement globally

Deliver new innovations for fans, players, and the media

Driving the digital experience vision

Digital for inclusivity and greater access to the underprivileged and grassroots community

The extended collaboration builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event, the Bengaluru-based IT firm said in a press release on Thursday.