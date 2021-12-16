Left Menu

Andy Flower emerges as frontrunner to coach Lucknow franchise

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has emerged as the frontrunner to become the chief coach of newly-inducted Lucknow franchise in the 2022 Indian Premier League.Flower has already stepped down as assistant coach of Punjab Kings.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:38 IST
Andy Flower emerges as frontrunner to coach Lucknow franchise
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has emerged as the frontrunner to become the chief coach of the newly-inducted Lucknow franchise in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

The flower has already stepped down as assistant coach of Punjab Kings. KL Rahul, who was Punjab's skipper for the last two seasons, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise.

When contacted to comment on speculation overhead coach appointments, a team official told PTI: ''We have been hearing a lot of names. Only today someone wrote that Gary Kirsten is also becoming the coach. We are in talks with a few, but unless someone signs for us, we cannot confirm,'' the official told PTI.

Flower joined the Punjab franchise ahead of IPL 2020 and worked alongside head coach Anil Kumble for the last two seasons.

The Zimbabwean great, who coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and also the number one spot in Test rankings, also is at the helm of PBKS owned franchise in CPL -- Saint Lucia Kings.

Apart from Flower and Kirsten, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and former India pacer Ashish Nehra are also linked with the Lucknow franchise.

The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021