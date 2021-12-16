Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford's Frank calls for Premier League pause as COVID cases rise

"The COVID cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs," Frank told a news conference, where he said the club had 13 cases. "Everyone is dealing with it and everyone has a problem at this moment in time.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:47 IST
Soccer-Brentford's Frank calls for Premier League pause as COVID cases rise

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has urged the Premier League to take a break and postpone all games in the coming week as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to hit the game.

Brentford's match against Manchester United on Tuesday was postponed after United's training ground was closed due to an outbreak of positive cases and on Wednesday Burnley's home match with Watford was called off after the visiting team had positive test results. "The COVID cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs," Frank told a news conference, where he said the club had 13 cases.

"Everyone is dealing with it and everyone has a problem at this moment in time. "To postpone this round (of Premier League games) and the Carabao Cup (League Cup) would give everyone a week at least to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is fine and we break the chain at every club," added the Danish coach.

Brentford are scheduled to play at Southampton on Saturday and then take on Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday. "We want to carry on but this way we can have Boxing Day going no problem, 100% sure of that," said Frank. "We think that would be very sensible to do that.

"The club have been in regular contact with the Premier League over the last couple of days," he added. The Premier League's policy is to address postponements on a case-by-case basis.

Leading sports cardiologist Sanjay Sharma, who is chair of the Football Association's cardiac committee, has also called for increased vaccination among players, warning that the league could "crash". The Premier League last released data on vaccination levels of players in mid-October saying 81% of players had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose with 68% double vaccinated.

"Apparently sensible football players say 'I don't want to be vaccinated'. They might become ill and you've just seen so many clubs are crippled and games postponed. There is a massive knock-on effect," he told the Daily Mail. "So apart from a societal responsibility, you've got a responsibility to the league. If people are getting infected left, right and centre, the Premier League will crash as well," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021