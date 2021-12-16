Left Menu

Women's doubles pair of Ashwani Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Thursday lost in the pre-quarterfinals match of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:03 IST
BWF World C'ships: Ashwini Ponnappa-Siki Reddy bows out after defeat in pre-quarters
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Women's doubles pair of Ashwani Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Thursday lost in the pre-quarterfinals match of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva. The Indian pair got defeated by Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in straight-sets 13-21, 15-21, in a match that lasted 38 minutes.

Ponnappa and Sikki earlier defeated Liu Xuan Xuan/Xia Yu-Ting 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 in 51 minutes to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Earlier in the day, defending champion PV Sindhu clinched victory against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-14 21-18 in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 BWF World.

Sindhu has stormed into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be going against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, while Kidambi Srikanth will be squaring off China's Lu Guangzu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

