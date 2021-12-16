SAI 'B' score 3-2 win over Him Academy in Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League
SAI B showed resilience after Wednesdays 0-6 defeat against India juniors and quickly found cohesion and rhythm to return to winning way at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.In other matches, Deepika scored her second hat-trick as India juniors posted their second straight win, thrashing Raja Karan Hockey Academy Karnal 8-1, while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre Bhubaneswar outplayed Mumbai Schools Sports Association 11-0 to maintain their clean slate.In a Group B game, Sadhna Sengar scored a hat-trick in Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academys 8-0 win over Jai Bharat Hockey Academy Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Sports Authority of India 'B' team registered a fighting 3-2 win over Him Hockey Academy in Group A to secure their first win at the inaugural Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League (Phase 1) here on Thursday. SAI 'B' showed resilience after Wednesday's 0-6 defeat against India juniors and quickly found cohesion and rhythm to return to winning way at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
In other matches, Deepika scored her second hat-trick as India juniors posted their second straight win, thrashing Raja Karan Hockey Academy (Karnal) 8-1, while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre (Bhubaneswar) outplayed Mumbai Schools Sports Association 11-0 to maintain their clean slate.
In a Group B game, Sadhna Sengar scored a hat-trick in Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's 8-0 win over Jai Bharat Hockey Academy (Delhi). On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy rallied through a late goal by Neeraj Rana to split points with Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonipat).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-American NGO to launch virtual exhibition of assistive technology
India's Serum Institute delivers first Novavax shot through COVAX
Thiru Srinivasan to Join ePropelled as Managing Director of India Operations
MG Motor India sales decline 40 pc to 2,482 units in Nov
India's First Game-Based Investment Start-up Fello Raises 1 Million USD in Seed Round Led by Entrepreneur First, a Global Talent Investor