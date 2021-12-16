Soccer-Salernitana risk expulsion from Serie A after no new buyer found

Salernitana are in danger of being removed from Italy's Serie A after no acceptable offers were made in a forced sale of the club. Originally owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said at the start of the season that Salernitana, promoted to Serie A for the first time in 23 years, must change how they are run as they breached ownership rules.

Article 16 of the licensing and registration regulations for clubs prohibits individuals from owning multiple teams in the same division. Control of Salernitana was handed over to a trust that was ordered to find a buyer by the end of the year. However, the Trust Salernitana 2021 announced on Thursday that none of the offers received were acceptable because they failed to meet the requirements, either for price, independence of the proposed buyers, or due to a lack of financial guarantees.

The Campania club said it informed the FIGC of the lack of suitable offers and was seeking an extension for the sale so as to remain in Serie A. Salernitana sit bottom of the standings in Serie A ahead of their clash with champions Inter Milan on Friday, having won two of their 17 matches so far this term.

