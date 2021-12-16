Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: Feel for Warner, but he will take scoring 95, says Labuschagne

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Thursday said that he feels for David Warner as the left-handed batter missed out on scoring a century against England in the ongoing second Ashes Test.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:32 IST
Ashes, 2nd Test: Feel for Warner, but he will take scoring 95, says Labuschagne
David Warner (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Thursday said that he feels for David Warner as the left-handed batter missed out on scoring a century against England in the ongoing second Ashes Test. Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ensured that Australia dominated Day 1 of the ongoing second Ashes Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. At stumps, Australia's score read 221/2 with Labuschagne (95*) and Steve Smith (18*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

"I think the last passage of play really tested us and set us up for tomorrow. Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience, Buttler dropping that was unbelievable, but my job is to capitalize on that. Tomorrow, no chances," Labuschagne said after stumps. "Davey was good going about his innings. He was patient, went so many balls without scoring. I feel for him, getting 95, but he'll take that. The self-talk is potentially both, getting in the bowler's head, but mainly self-talk, so it's two birds with one stone," he added.

Warner missed out on a century once against as he was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the 65th over. The left-handed batter scored 95 from 167 balls with the help of 11 fours. Labuschagne along with skipper Steve Smith ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before stumps. It is important to note that Labuschagne was dropped by Jos Buttler when the right-hander was on 95. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021