Ashes, 2nd Test: Feel for Warner, but he will take scoring 95, says Labuschagne

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Thursday said that he feels for David Warner as the left-handed batter missed out on scoring a century against England in the ongoing second Ashes Test. Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ensured that Australia dominated Day 1 of the ongoing second Ashes Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. At stumps, Australia's score read 221/2 with Labuschagne (95*) and Steve Smith (18*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

"I think the last passage of play really tested us and set us up for tomorrow. Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience, Buttler dropping that was unbelievable, but my job is to capitalize on that. Tomorrow, no chances," Labuschagne said after stumps. "Davey was good going about his innings. He was patient, went so many balls without scoring. I feel for him, getting 95, but he'll take that. The self-talk is potentially both, getting in the bowler's head, but mainly self-talk, so it's two birds with one stone," he added.

Warner missed out on a century once against as he was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the 65th over. The left-handed batter scored 95 from 167 balls with the help of 11 fours. Labuschagne along with skipper Steve Smith ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before stumps. It is important to note that Labuschagne was dropped by Jos Buttler when the right-hander was on 95. (ANI)

