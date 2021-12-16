Soccer-Leicester v Spurs called off due to COVID-19 outbreak - reports

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick off later on Thursday has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, British media said.

This is Spurs' third game to be called off due to COVID-19 after their Europa Conference League match against Rennes last week and a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend.

