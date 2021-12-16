Left Menu

SAFF U-19 C'ship: India to face 'mature' Bangladesh side tomorrow

The India U-19 women's team is all set for its next match in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, where they will be well tested against a "mature" Bangladesh side on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:31 IST
SAFF U-19 C'ship: India to face 'mature' Bangladesh side tomorrow
India U-19 women's football team (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India U-19 women's team is all set for its next match in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, where they will be well tested against a "mature" Bangladesh side on Friday. The India U-19 Women's Team has won both of its matches so far in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, defeating Sri Lanka (5-0) and Bhutan (3-0) to clock six points on the board.

"Bangladesh have 15 senior national team players in their squad, so it will be a good test for our players to play against a mature team," said India head coach Alex Ambrose, as per an AIFF release. While their next game against the hosts may be a different proposition, Ambrose feels that it is part and parcel of the game that all the players need to learn to deal with.

"Of course, playing against the home side is always difficult. They are playing in a familiar environment, so that always acts as an advantage in their favour. But that's part and parcel of international football. All the girls are motivated and want to do well in SAFF," said the head coach. "They want to learn and grow with each game, and we can see that with every session, be it training sessions on the pitch, or the gym, or during the video analysis sessions," he added.

The intent going into the match, however, remains the same for Ambrose and the girls, who will be looking to maintain the same intensity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021