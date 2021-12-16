Odisha Hockey High-Performance Center scores consecutive wins at Khelo India Women's Hockey League U-21

The Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Center bagged their second-successive victory at the Khelo India Women's Hockey League Under 21 on Thursday at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here in New Delhi. While the team won their first Group A match 1-0 against the Raja Nahar Academy on Wednesday, they sealed a massive 11-0 victory against the Mumbai School Sports Association today. Against the Mumbai-based team, the Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre rode on braces each from Sandhya Kujur and Munmuni Das en-route to their 11-0 victory.

"The team has tried to play in the best way possible. Of course, we have taken a little time to settle in from our 1-0 win yesterday but we are finally on the right track. We did well today to get the 11-0 win. Our defence and attack were good as well. We started the academy back in 2019 and most of our players are God-gifted and everyone is talented enough and have prepared in the best way possible for this competition," said Sandeep Kaur, coach of Odisha Naval Tata Hockey Sandeep Kaur. With two consecutive wins, the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Center is proving to be one of the top teams and are among the favourites to win the tournament. (ANI)

