Had to be focussed from first point: PV Sindhu on her win over Chochuwong

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said that the victory over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand was really important for her.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:07 IST
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said that the victory over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand was really important for her. Sindhu defeated Chochuwong 21-14 21-18 in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 BWF World Championships on Thursday in Huelva.

"Very important to get back because I lost to her (Chochuwong) the last two times. I had to be focused from the first point. Tomorrow it's against Tai. We're playing after the Olympics, I just want to do my best because it's going to be tough. People keep telling me I do well at World Championships and Olympics so I take it as a positive thing. I just don't know why that happens, but that's good," BWF quoted PV Sindhu as saying. Sindhu will be facing Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final clash of the BWF World Championship on Friday.

"Tai is a tricky player and has very good skills so it's not going to be easy. At times you won't be able to anticipate her shots but you have to make sure you're always in the match, making sure you take all the shots, and you have to be patient," said Sindhu. "I plan to get some rest now. I won't touch a racket for a week, ten days. Actually, I will play some fun games with the squad on Wednesday with a secret Santa and everything. We will have some downtime. And then we'll have a good training block in January," she added. (ANI)

