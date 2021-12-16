Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd COVID outbreak forces postponement of Brighton game

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:20 IST
Manchester United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club, the Premier League said on Thursday.

"It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week," the league said in a statement.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League's intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority."

