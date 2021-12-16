Cricket-West Indies call off Pakistan tour after nine COVID cases in squad

The West Indies tour of Pakistan has been cut short after the number of COVID-19 cases in the touring party increased to nine, the two cricket boards said on Thursday.

"Taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series... will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," they said in a joint statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)