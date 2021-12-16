Qais Ahmad returns for second stint with Kent Spitfire

Kent Cricket on Thursday announced that leg-spinner Qais Ahmad will return to the club for the entire 2022 Vitality Blast. A Vitality Blast champion, Qais made 12 appearances for Kent during their 2021 campaign, taking ten wickets with an impressively low economy rate of 6.65, the fourth-best economy of any bowler in the competition to play ten or more matches.

Memorable performances from the Afghanistan international included his spell of 2-13 from four overs in the Spitfires' Quarter Final against Birmingham Bears, and 2-19 in the Final against Somerset. The 21-year-old has experience of playing in T20 leagues around the world, and is currently with Melbourne Stars for Australia's domestic T20 competition, the KFC Big Bash League.

On re-joining Kent for another T20 campaign, Qais said: "I really enjoyed my first season as a Kent Spitfire and I'm excited to come back for another season. Winning the Vitality Blast was very special and is something I will always look back on with pride." "It's a great dressing room at Kent and I'm looking forward to linking up with the rest of the squad again as we look to defend our title," he added.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "We are delighted that Qais will be returning to play for us again for the duration of the 2022 Vitality Blast. Having a leg-spinner of Qais' quality in our side was a major factor in our ability to contain the opposition's run-rate and ultimately win matches in our title-winning run. He is a wicket-taker in the crucial middle overs and had a stand-out economy rate." "He's a very popular figure within our dressing room as well as with our Members and supporters, and we all look forward to welcoming Qais back next season," he added. (ANI)