Left Menu

BWF World C'ships: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarterfinals

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday entered into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:07 IST
BWF World C'ships: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarterfinals
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday entered into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva. Srikanth defeated China's Lu Guang Zu in straight sets 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 40 minutes.

On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bowed out of the tournament. The India duo lost against Malaysian pair Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 20-22, 21-18, 15-21, in a match that lasted for 68 minutes.

Earlier in the day, defending champion PV Sindhu clinched victory against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-14 21-18 and stormed into the quarter-finals, while women's doubles pair of Ashwani Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the tournament. Later in the tournament, HS Prannoy will be going against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, while Lakshya Sen will be squaring off with Kevin Cordon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021