Left Menu

Soccer-Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, the club said in a statement on Thursday. The club postponed their first-team training session from Thursday morning to the afternoon to allow them to test players and staff.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:15 IST
Soccer-Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The club postponed their first-team training session from Thursday morning to the afternoon to allow them to test players and staff. It is the third announcement from the club in two days after Luka Modric and Marcelo also tested positive.

Real did not say if they were suffering any symptoms, but the players have been moved into quarantine in line with Spain's protocols and will miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz. The number of COVID-19 cases is growing fast across Europe, with an increasing impact on sport.

After shuting down their entire basketball team for a week because an outbreak of the virus, Valencia confirmed four cases in their football team on Monday, including their head coach and two players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021