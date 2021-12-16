Soccer-Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The club postponed their first-team training session from Thursday morning to the afternoon to allow them to test players and staff. It is the third announcement from the club in two days after Luka Modric and Marcelo also tested positive.

Real did not say if they were suffering any symptoms, but the players have been moved into quarantine in line with Spain's protocols and will miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz. The number of COVID-19 cases is growing fast across Europe, with an increasing impact on sport.

After shuting down their entire basketball team for a week because an outbreak of the virus, Valencia confirmed four cases in their football team on Monday, including their head coach and two players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)