Seher leads by two as Shweta looks for maiden win in 15th leg of WPGT

Seher Atwal managed to stay ahead of the field despite a closing bogey in the second round of the 15th and final leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club here.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:19 IST
Seher Atwal in action (Image: WGAI). Image Credit: ANI
Seher Atwal managed to stay ahead of the field despite a closing bogey in the second round of the 15th and final leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club here. Seher, who had a one-shot lead after the first round, extended it to two shots with a card of 75, the same as the first day.

Seher was two clear of Shweta Mansingh, who is looking for her maiden win on the WPGT. Shweta, who was way behind with 80 on the first day, shot an even-par round of 72, which was the best card of the day. At 152 she was sole second, while amateur Smriti Bhargava (78-75) was third. Lakhmehar Pardesi was fourth, while Khushi Khanijau (74), Jyotsana Singh (78), Saaniya Sharma (77) and amateur Agrima Manral (79) were tied fifth.

Seher, who is hoping to close 2021 with a second win, had three birdies against six bogeys, while Shweta, who was 3-over after 12 holes had three birdies between 15th and 17th to get to even for the day's best showing. Amateur Smriti Bhargav had five bogeys against two birdies in her 75. Ridhima Dilawari, the winner last week, struggled to 9-over 81 with 10 bogeys and one birdie. She had six bogeys in a row from fifth. (ANI)

