Soccer-Late strikes keep Shandong on top in Chinese Super League

Two late goals earned Shandong Taishan a comeback 2-1 win over Beijing Guoan in Guangzhou on Thursday that keeps Hao Wei's side in pole position in the Chinese Super League.

Zhang Yuning scored for the second game in a row for Slaven Bilic's team but late strikes from Son Jun-ho and Jadson secured Shandong back-to-back wins since play resumed in the league on Monday following a four-month break. Son equalised in the 80th minute with a sweetly struck effort into the top corner from 25 metres and Jadson secured the win two minutes into injury time when he stroked Moises' cross home from close range.

The eight teams who finished in the top four of their respective groups in the first stage of the competition, which was completed in mid-August, are playing in the championship rounds until Jan. 4. Points accumulated in the opening rounds carry over into the title-deciding stage, meaning Shandong are now on 39 points from 16 matches.

That gives them a lead of five points over second-placed Shanghai Port, who defeated Guangzhou City 1-0 courtesy of Lu Wenjun's goal from inside the six-yard box in the 15th minute. Changchun Yatai remain in third despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Shenzhen FC, but they are now two points behind Shanghai.

Shenzhen's Juan Quintero scored from the edge of the area with 13 minutes remaining to cancel out Junior Negrao's sixth-minute opener as Changchun took a point and stayed ahead of eight-time champions Guangzhou FC. Zheng Zhi's side welcomed back England-born former Everton defender Tyias Browning for their meeting with Hebei FC but were forced to settle for a share of the points.

Guangzhou went in front through Wei Shihao in the 49th minute but Zhang Hui levelled in the 81st minute as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Matches in the championship rounds are being played in a biosecure bubble in Guangzhou to reduce cross-country travel due to the pandemic.

The league had stopped in mid-August to allow China's national team to prepare for and play in Asia's preliminaries for next year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

