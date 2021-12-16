Anurag Thakur inaugurates 21st Biennial Conference of ISCPES

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday inaugurated the 21st Biennial Conference of the International Society for Comparative Physical Education and Sport (ISCPES). The conference was launched on the virtual platform based on the theme "State of the Art in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Activity in the International context".

The Union Minister in his address highlighted the important schemes and facilities offered by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India like Khelo India and Fit India Movement. He further added that mental wellbeing is another issue, during the COVID19 pandemic, encouraged sports and health organizations to continue to work together to elevate mental health through sport and physical activity and change lives for the better.

The International Society for Comparative Physical Education and Sport (ISCPES) is a research and educational organization, based upon a large network of experts in several scientific areas. ISCPES strives to support, encourage and provide assistance to those engaged in strengthening research and teaching programmes in Comparative Physical Education and Sports globally. It has close ties with other international organizations having common goals.

This is for the first time ISCPES allotted the event to India to be hosted by SAI, LNCPE, Thiruvananthapuram. Delegates from nearly 20 countries are participating in this conference. The conference has six eminent keynote speakers, 3-panel discussions and 71 oral presentations from nearly 20 countries. The conference aims at bringing together leading academicians, scientists, researchers, trainers, coaches, physical education teachers from India & abroad to exchange and share their experiences and research about physical education, sports and physical activity. (ANI)

