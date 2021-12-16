Motor racing-Leclerc isolating after contracting COVID-19 for second time

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has contracted COVID-19 a second time and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday. The 24-year-old also tested positive in January, before the season started.

Ferrari said Leclerc, who featured in a recent F1 video urging people to get vaccinated, was tested on his return from last Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi and was feeling fine with mild symptoms. Haas driver Nikita Mazepin missed that race after testing positive.

