Motor racing-Leclerc isolating after contracting COVID-19 for second time
The 24-year-old also tested positive in January, before the season started. Ferrari said Leclerc, who featured in a recent F1 video urging people to get vaccinated, was tested on his return from last Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi and was feeling fine with mild symptoms. Haas driver Nikita Mazepin missed that race after testing positive.
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:15 IST
