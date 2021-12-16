Left Menu

Rizwan becomes first batter to score 2,000 T20 runs in single calendar year

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday became the first batter to score 2,000 T20 runs in a single calendar year.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:24 IST
Mohammad Rizwan (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday became the first batter to score 2,000 T20 runs in a single calendar year. He achieved the feat in the third and final T20I against West Indies here at the National Stadium, Karachi. He crossed the landmark in the 11th over of Pakistan's batting innings.

Off the 2000 runs scored in 2021, more than 1200 runs have come in 26 T20I innings for Pakistan. Rizwan and Babar Azam starred with the bat as Pakistan defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third and final T20I here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

With this win, Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0. Chasing 208, Pakistan got off to a good start as openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 60 runs inside the first six overs. At the halfway mark, Pakistan's score read 98/0, with the hosts needing 110 runs to win from the final 10 overs. Babar and Rizwan put on 158 runs for the opening wicket, and this saw both batters going past their fifty-run mark. Babar departed after scoring 79 while Rizwan was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 86. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

