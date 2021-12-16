Sports News Roundup: Red Bulls acquire D Dylan Nealis from Nashville; Nadal playing without expectations in first event after injury comeback and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Thorpe defends England's all-seam attack after tough day

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe was adamant they picked their best team despite picking up just two wickets on the opening day of the second Ashes test against Australia on Thursday. England recalled the veteran seam duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad while sacrificing the express speed of Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach as they seek to level the five-test series after their comprehensive defeat in Brisbane.

Soccer-Leicester and Man Utd games off as COVID plays havoc with Premier League

Leicester City's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday and Manchester United's home clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday have been postponed as rising COVID-19 cases threaten to play havoc with the season. Thursday's announcements from the Premier League mean five games have been lost in the past week, although the league says it plans to continue with the current fixture schedule.

Soccer-UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has urged players across Europe to get vaccinated as soon as possible against COVID-19 but said it was still a personal choice, for now. UEFA is set to launch a video aimed at players featuring doctors explaining the benefits of vaccinations.

Soccer-Games to be abandoned in France if projectiles cause injury

French soccer games will be abandoned if a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, the government said on Thursday, in an attempt to quell crowd problems that have repeatedly marred Ligue 1 since the start of the season. Among other measures, the government said a decision on whether to abandon a game after any crowd incident would be taken within a maximum 30 minutes after it occurred. It also pledged to uphold more stringently stadium bans imposed on violent supporters.

Soccer-UEFA in no mood for compromise with FIFA over World Cup plan

FIFA will hold a global summit next week to discuss their plans for holding the World Cup every two years but their biggest opponent, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, shows no sign of backing down. Ceferin said his organisation had no agreed strategy for Monday's meeting, suggesting it would not be a defining moment in the process.

Tennis-Nadal playing without expectations in first event after injury comeback

Rafa Nadal is set to make his comeback from injury at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this week and the Spaniard said on Thursday he hopes he can get back to his best in time for next month's Australian Open. Nadal has spent the last four months on the sidelines with a foot injury while he also struggled with back issues at the start of this year.

Cricket-Warner, Labuschagne thwart England after Cummins jolt

David Warner fell short of his century but Marnus Labuschagne remained on course for a hundred as they put Australia, missing regular skipper Pat Cummins, in a strong position against England in the day-night second Ashes test on Thursday. Australia finished day one on 221-2 despite being jolted before the start of the match at Adelaide Oval with Cummins forced out after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

Red Bulls acquire D Dylan Nealis from Nashville

The New York Red Bulls acquired defenseman Dylan Nealis from Nashville SC on Thursday for $125,000 in general allocation money. The amount back to Nashville could surge to $200,000 if performance markers are met.

Tennis-Djokovic crowned ITF world champion for record seventh time

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has been named the 2021 ITF world champion for a record seventh time while women's number one Ash Barty has picked up her second crown, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. Djokovic, who finished the year as number one for a record seventh time, won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon while he fell short at the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open final in his quest for a rare golden slam.

Motor racing-Wolff casts doubt on Hamilton future, both to shun FIA gala

Lewis Hamilton may never get over the pain of being 'robbed' of a record eighth Formula One title, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said on Thursday in comments that raised doubts about the driver's future in the sport. The Austrian, speaking to reporters for the first time since Sunday's race in Abu Dhabi and after Mercedes dropped plans to appeal, said he and Hamilton would not be attending the FIA's gala awards in Paris that evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)