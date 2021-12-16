Left Menu

Fans in Africa Cup of Nations stadiums must be vaccinated against COVID

"Health authorities will take all necessary measures to facilitate vaccinations and to perform the COVID tests," CAF said in a joint statement with Cameroon's government. COVID has plagued the organisation of the tournament, causing it to be postponed in June.

Reuters | Douala | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:23 IST
Fans in Africa Cup of Nations stadiums must be vaccinated against COVID
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Spectators at next month's Africa Cup of Nations soccer finals in Cameroon must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show a negative test result before entering stadiums, the African Football Confederation (CAF) said on Thursday. The competition, comprising teams from 24 countries, is scheduled to start on Jan. 9 but concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus among the mass of traveling fans and players have prompted organisers to tighten restrictions.

Under previous rules, only players, coaching staff and officials had to be vaccinated and tested. "Health authorities will take all necessary measures to facilitate vaccinations and to perform the COVID tests," CAF said in a joint statement with Cameroon's government.

COVID has plagued the organisation of the tournament, causing it to be postponed in June. This week it emerged that the European Club Association (ECA) threatened not to release players because they were concerned there were no COVID-19 protocols in place and that players may have to quarantine on returning to their clubs.

CAF sent its general-secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba to Cameroon to speed up preparations, in a move that heightens concerns over the country's readiness. It is not clear how authorities will go about administering doses in Cameroon whose vaccination rates are some of the lowest globally. It has only rolled out enough doses to fully vaccinate 1.9% of the population, according to Reuters data. (Reporting By Bate Felix and Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021