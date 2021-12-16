Left Menu

Soccer-England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League

Nations League champions France were grouped with Denmark, Croatia and Austria, who gained promotion to League A in the last edition of the competition. Runners-up Spain will play their Iberian neighbours Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:32 IST
Soccer-England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League

England were handed a tough draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after they were grouped alongside European champions Italy and Germany in the draw held on Thursday.

England beat Germany in the knockout stages of the Euros earlier this year but lost to Italy in the final in a penalty shootout at Wembley. England will also face Hungary, who they played twice in the World Cup qualifiers. Nations League champions France were grouped with Denmark, Croatia and Austria, who gained promotion to League A in the last edition of the competition.

Runners-up Spain will play their Iberian neighbours Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Belgium, the number one ranked side in the world, will take on the Netherlands, Poland and Wales.

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 DRAW Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania Group B3: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar Group D1: Latvia, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group D2: San Marino, Malta, Cyprus/Estonia Matchdays 1-4: June 2-14, 2022

Matchdays 5-6: Sept. 22-27, 2022 Semi-finals: June 14-15, 2023

Final and third-place match: June 18, 2023

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021