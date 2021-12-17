Left Menu

Soccer-England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League

Sweden, Ukraine, Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina were relegated to League B, while Wales, Austria, Hungary and Czech Republic were promoted as group winners in the last campaign. The latest group stage will be wrapped up before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the semis and final for the top-tier League A will be played in June 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:12 IST
Soccer-England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

England were handed a tough draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after they were grouped alongside European champions Italy and Germany in the draw held on Thursday.

England beat Germany in the knockout stages of the Euros earlier this year but lost to Italy in the final in a penalty shootout at Wembley. England will also face Hungary, who they played twice in the World Cup qualifiers. Nations League champions France were grouped with Denmark, Croatia and Austria, who gained promotion to League A in the last edition of the competition.

Runners-up Spain will play their Iberian neighbours Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, face the Netherlands, Poland and Wales. Belgium and Wales met twice in the World Cup qualifiers, while Wales also famously beat them at Euro 2016.

"The big one is Belgium. Off the back of a great performance against them last month, everyone will be talking about that," Wales manager Robert Page was quoted as saying by the BBC. Wales drew 1-1 with Belgium last month but lost the reverse fixture. "They're an outstanding outfit but we've proved we're prepared to go toe-to-toe with them," added Page.

Scotland and Ukraine, who meet in the World Cup playoff https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-worldcup-idUKKBN2IB1PJ semi-finals in March, will play each other three times next year after also being drawn in the same Nations League group. Sweden, Ukraine, Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina were relegated to League B, while Wales, Austria, Hungary and Czech Republic were promoted as group winners in the last campaign.

The latest group stage will be wrapped up before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the semis and final for the top-tier League A will be played in June 2023. UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 DRAW

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group D1: Latvia, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova Group D2: San Marino, Malta, Cyprus/Estonia

Matchdays 1-4: June 2-14, 2022 Matchdays 5-6: Sept. 22-27, 2022

Semi-finals: June 14-15, 2023 Final and third-place match: June 18, 2023

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021