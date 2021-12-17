Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool trio miss Newcastle game over suspected positive COVID tests

Updated: 17-12-2021 01:54 IST
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones missed the Premier League home game against Newcastle United on Thursday after registering "suspected positive tests for COVID-19".

"The three players are now isolating. As a result, the entire Reds' set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected," Liverpool added in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-covid-19-cases. Manager Juergen Klopp said in his match programme notes that there had been a high take-up of vaccines at the club and implored fans to get vaccinated and take their booster shots, adding that he made no apologies for doing so.

"If I come across friends or people I care about in my life away from football and they tell me they haven't had a jab yet, I do my best to encourage them to listen to experts," he wrote. "It's never a case of 'listen to me' – it's always 'listen to those who know'," Klopp added.

"Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation. Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster." Liverpool's game with Newcastle is one of four league fixtures before the end of the year for the Merseyside club.

