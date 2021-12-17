Left Menu

Soccer-COVID-hit Liverpool bounce back to beat Newcastle 3-1

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a spectacular goal as the Reds bounced back from the loss of three players to suspected positive COVID-19 tests to beat Newcastle United 3-1 in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Thursday.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 17-12-2021 03:32 IST
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a spectacular goal as the Reds bounced back from the loss of three players to suspected positive COVID-19 tests to beat Newcastle United 3-1 in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Thursday. Liverpool move onto 40 points from 17 games, one behind leaders Manchester City who beat Leeds United 7-0 on Tuesday.

With Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all ruled out for the hosts, Jonjo Shelvey struck the opener for Newcastle against the run of play in the seventh minute, with a swerving, dipping drive past unsighted goalkeeper Allison Becker. The lead lasted 14 minutes before Diogo Jota fired home the rebound after Martin Dubravka saved his initial header to level, with Newcastle's players complaining the ball should have been put out of play as Isaac Hayden was down injured in his own box.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead four minutes later and Alexander-Arnold got the third with an 87th-minute rocket to wrap up a win that leaves Newcastle second-bottom on 10 points.

