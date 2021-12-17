Soccer-Chelsea dumped out of Women's Champions League after loss at Wolfsburg
Chelsea, runners-up in this year's Women's Champions League final, were sensationally knocked out of the competition at the group stage with a 4-0 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg on Thursday.
Captain Svenja Huth and striker Tabea Wassmuth each scored doubles as Wolfsburg topped Group A on goal difference after finishing level on 11 points with Juventus and Chelsea.
Twice winners Wolfsburg and Juve, who also qualified, join Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Olympique Lyonnais, Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Monday's quarter-final draw.
