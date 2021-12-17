Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Premier League fixtures hit by COVID-19 as postponements rise

The Premier League fixture list was thrown into chaos on Thursday as six games were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks, taking the total for the past week to nine. Leicester City's home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday was the first to go followed by Manchester United's clash with visiting Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Sport-COVID plays havoc with world sport as infection rate surges

World sport was again hit by COVID-19 infections on Thursday with soccer and rugby matches called off, a cricket series cancelled and holiday action in North America under threat. A wave of new infections, driven by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, suggested more postponements and cancellations will follow as sporting codes warily await the impact.

Soccer-Premier League title race set to continue despite COVID chaos

Unless the Premier League fixture list is further decimated by the COVID-19 surge that has ripped the pre-Christmas schedule to shreds the three-way title race will continue on Sunday with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in action. City, who lead the table by a point, travel to relegation strugglers Newcastle United, while second-placed Liverpool visit Tottenham Hotspur, who have had their last two league games postponed because of infections.

Soccer-UEFA in no mood for compromise with FIFA over World Cup plan

FIFA will hold a global summit next week to discuss their plans for holding the World Cup every two years but their biggest opponent, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, shows no sign of backing down. Ceferin said his organisation had no agreed strategy for Monday's meeting, suggesting it would not be a defining moment in the process.

Sport-Leagues struggle to contain outbreaks as holiday season nears

North America's major sports leagues were struggling to contain an explosion of COVID-19 outbreaks on Thursday as fans were bracing for a holiday season of disruption. For three days the National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association have faced a surge in positive tests, forcing players into league-mandated COVID-19 protocols and the postponement of games.

Motor racing-Formula One ensures Todt's successor has plenty on his plate

Motorsport's world governing body, the FIA, will announce a new president on Friday with the successor to Jean Todt possibly coming from outside Europe for the first time. Former rally driver Mohammed Ben Sulayem, from the United Arab Emirates, and Graham Stoker, a British lawyer who has been Todt's deputy president for sport since 2009, are standing for election.

Motor racing-Verstappen collects F1 trophy, says life goal achieved

Red Bull's Max Verstappen collected his Formula One world champion's trophy at a gala awards ceremony on Thursday and looked forward to fighting seven times title-holder Lewis Hamilton again next season. His Mercedes rival, beaten this year on the last lap of the last race, did not attend the event at the Louvre museum in Paris.

Tennis-Djokovic crowned ITF world champion for record seventh time

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has been named the 2021 ITF world champion for a record seventh time while women's number one Ash Barty has picked up her second crown, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. Djokovic, who finished the year as number one for a record seventh time, won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon while he fell short at the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open final in his quest for a rare golden slam.

Golf-Woods in final group at PNC Championship on highly anticipated return

Tiger Woods will go out in the final group when he makes his highly anticipated return to competition at this week's PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, according to a list of tee times published on Thursday. Woods, who sustained serious leg injuries in a February car crash, and his 12-year-old son Charlie will tee off at 12:18 p.m. ET (1718 GMT) on Saturday alongside good friend and world number six Justin Thomas, who is playing with his father Mike.

Soccer-England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League

England were handed a tough draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after they were grouped alongside European champions Italy and Germany in the draw held on Thursday. England beat Germany in the knockout stages of the Euros earlier this year but lost to Italy in the final in a penalty shootout at Wembley. England will also face Hungary, who they played twice in the World Cup qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)