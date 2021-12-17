Boxing-Jake Paul says Woodley rematch will be a 'bank robbery'

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul said his Saturday rematch against Tyron Woodley will be a "bank robbery" after defeating the former MMA champion in August. The brash 24-year-old arrived at Thursday's news conference dressed in a ski mask after his previously scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropped out with a broken rib and chest infection.

"They're like, 'Oh, you got Tyron Woodley now,' no problem. That's why I've got the ski mask on," said Paul. "They’re going to give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I already beat. This is a bank robbery." Toting his own "most valuable boxer" belt, Paul said 39-year-old Woodley would not know what hit him on Saturday, after giving less than his best in his split-decision win in August.

"I didn't hit you with my best shot," said Paul. "It was a bad night and I still beat you. You should be embarrassed by that cause I beat you on a bad night. My first time going eight rounds. First time ever getting hit by a 10-ounce glove. You don't know. You don't know what's coming."

Paul's meteoric rise in the sport has attracted legions of critics, after he and his brother Logan made their millions appearing in viral social media videos. He earned some credibility after knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April.

"You'll see. Enough with the talking," said Paul, in an expletive-laden call for fans to tune in. "Be there otherwise you're missing out on one of the greatest fights ever."

