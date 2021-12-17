Left Menu

Soccer-England's Southgate looking forward to 'high-level' Nations League group

England manager Gareth Southgate said being drawn against high-level opposition in the UEFA Nations League was good for their 2022 World Cup preparations after his side came out of the pot alongside Germany, Italy and Hungary.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 08:11 IST
Soccer-England's Southgate looking forward to 'high-level' Nations League group

England manager Gareth Southgate said being drawn against high-level opposition in the UEFA Nations League was good for their 2022 World Cup preparations after his side came out of the pot alongside Germany, Italy and Hungary. "They are great fixtures to look forward to basically," Southgate said. "The Nations League and its format is geared towards these types of games.

"Whoever we drew out of the first two pots were going to be high-level opposition so that is what we wanted leading into a World Cup year. "We have obviously played all these teams in the last 12 months and the only things are Germany have had a change of coach in that time, so I think they have evolved the way they have played since then."

England beat Germany in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 earlier this year before losing to Italy in the final at Wembley. Italy head coach Roberto Mancini echoed Southgate's comments, saying the group would set up entertaining fixtures.

"It's a great group. With England, Germany and Hungary there, it'll certainly be a fun one," Mancini told the Italian Football Federation website. "Meeting teams as strong as this is part of the spectacle of football."

The Nations League group stage will be concluded before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the semis and final for the top-tier League A will be played in June 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021